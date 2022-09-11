HH tours Kabushi





President Hakainde Hichilema has assured people of Kabushi that the challenges they are facing will be dealt with decisively.



And the Head of State who was elated by the magnitudes that turned up to express their gratitude on the achievements done by the New Dawn government this far remains confident of fixing the economic challenges the country is faced with which emanate from the past non sustainable economic activities such as debts and public resources plundering.



President Hakainde Hichilema is on the Copperbelt to drum up support for the UPND parliamentary candidates in the by-elections scheduled for this Thursday, 2022.

