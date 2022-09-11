Menu
Search
Subscribe
Main News

HH tours Kabushi

By: Watchdog

Date:



President Hakainde Hichilema has assured people of Kabushi that the challenges they are facing will be dealt with decisively.

And the Head of State who was elated by the magnitudes that turned up to express their gratitude on the achievements done by the New Dawn government this far remains confident of fixing the economic challenges the country is faced with which emanate from the past non sustainable economic activities such as debts and public resources plundering.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on the Copperbelt to drum up support for the UPND parliamentary candidates in the by-elections scheduled for this Thursday, 2022.

Previous articlePolice arrest Sean Tembo for insulting
Next articleAtlas Mara in $3.8 million theft allegation
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atlas Mara in $3.8 million theft allegation

Watchdog -
ATLAS MARA IN $3.8 MILLION DOLLARS THEFT SCANDAL Atlas Mara,...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Watchdog -
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

Mansa receives 387 new teachers

Watchdog -
FREE EDUCATION POLICY - QUANTITY AND QUALITY We are pleased...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Watchdog -
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Atlas Mara in $3.8 million theft allegation

More News 0
ATLAS MARA IN $3.8 MILLION DOLLARS THEFT SCANDAL Atlas Mara,...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Main News 0
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

Mansa receives 387 new teachers

Main News 0
FREE EDUCATION POLICY - QUANTITY AND QUALITY We are pleased...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.