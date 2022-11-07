HH to address Cop 27

HH TO ADDRESS COP27

President Hakainde Hichilema writes👇

Fellow citizens.

We have just arrived at the Sharm El Sheikh Conference Centre for the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) on climate change, at which we will make our address this afternoon.

Zambia remains committed to promoting a Green and Clean economy by encouraging economic activities that are climate smart.

Our goal is: Green and Clean economy for today’s and future generations.

May God bless our country.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*President of the Republic of Zambia*