Menu
Search
Main News

HH says bad laws to be removed

By: Watchdog

Date:

By Justine Akakulubelwa

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the government is committed to ensuring that all oppressive laws are amended or removed.

Speaking when he officially opened the 2022 Judiciary Conference in Livingstone today, President HICHILEMA, named some of the oppressive laws as the criminal defamation of the President, the Public Order Act and the death penalty.

He said the new dawn government is also committed to ensuring that there is enhanced access to justice and judicial autonomy in the country.

The Head of State said Cabinet is also in support of the judiciary’s efforts to clean all lacunas in the constitution.

Previous articleGarden boy explains why he killed employers
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Garden boy explains why he killed employers

Watchdog -
“I killed them because they didn’t pay me for...

Zimbabwe ordered to stop producing electricity

Watchdog -
  Zimbabwe has been ordered to suspend power generation from...

Zambia and Malawi exchange prisoners

Watchdog -
Zambia and Malawi exchange inmates Thirty one Zambian nationals and...

How to Find Online Jobs in Africa

adverts -
With high unemployment rates in most African countries, online...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Garden boy explains why he killed employers

Main News 0
“I killed them because they didn’t pay me for...

Zimbabwe ordered to stop producing electricity

Main News 0
  Zimbabwe has been ordered to suspend power generation from...

Zambia and Malawi exchange prisoners

Breaking News 0
Zambia and Malawi exchange inmates Thirty one Zambian nationals and...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.