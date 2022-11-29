HH says bad laws to be removed

By Justine Akakulubelwa

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the government is committed to ensuring that all oppressive laws are amended or removed.

Speaking when he officially opened the 2022 Judiciary Conference in Livingstone today, President HICHILEMA, named some of the oppressive laws as the criminal defamation of the President, the Public Order Act and the death penalty.

He said the new dawn government is also committed to ensuring that there is enhanced access to justice and judicial autonomy in the country.

The Head of State said Cabinet is also in support of the judiciary’s efforts to clean all lacunas in the constitution.