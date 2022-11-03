HH opens Manganese mine in Luapula

HH OPENS LUONGO MUSAMU MANGANESE IN LUAPULA

We officially opened Luongo Musamu Manganese mine in Mutipula chiefdom of Chipili District in Luapula Province, today. This a milestone investment in the province and Zambia as a whole and most importantly it’s Zambian owned.

Our vision of making our citizens the main beneficiaries of our country’s endowed resources is our responsibility and our goal.

We congratulate Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, a renowned Zambian Geologist , for spearheading this massive investment which is already employing hundreds of local citizens in this area. We are now looking forward to thousands of jobs in the value chain as the project progresses and expands.

This project exemplifies how Zambians can own business ventures in collaboration with others through joint venture partnerships.

We are happy with the commitments by the proprietors of this project to ensure that the proceeds benefit the local communities in the area. That was our message when we earlier met His Royal Highness Chief Matipula at his Palace, where we called on him and the communities to support such investments especially that they are owned by Zambians.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia