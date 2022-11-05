HH off to Egypt

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected to depart for Egypt to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister STANELY KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA’s attendance is at the invitation of Egyptian President ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI.

Mr. KAKUBO says the President is scheduled to deliver a Statement during the High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government on 7th November, 2022.

He has revealed that President HICHILEMA will also participate in High Level Roundtable events on Innovative Finance for Climate Change and Development and Investing in the Future of Energy.

Mr. KAKUBO says the Head of State is also expected to hold a series of bilateral engagements centred on economic cooperation including trade, technology transfer, agriculture, tourism, health and infrastructure.

He says President HICHILEMA will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Zambia and the European Union aimed at sharing common responsibility to the challenges posed to forests by climate change and development needs to enable forests fulfill their economic, social and environmental roles.

Mr. KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA is expected to return to Zambia on Tuesday next week.