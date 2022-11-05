Menu
Search
Breaking News

HH off to Egypt

By: Watchdog

Date:

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected to depart for Egypt to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister STANELY KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA’s attendance is at the invitation of Egyptian President ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI.

Mr. KAKUBO says the President is scheduled to deliver a Statement during the High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government on 7th November, 2022.

He has revealed that President HICHILEMA will also participate in High Level Roundtable events on Innovative Finance for Climate Change and Development and Investing in the Future of Energy.

Mr. KAKUBO says the Head of State is also expected to hold a series of bilateral engagements centred on economic cooperation including trade, technology transfer, agriculture, tourism, health and infrastructure.

He says President HICHILEMA will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Zambia and the European Union aimed at sharing common responsibility to the challenges posed to forests  by climate change and development needs to enable forests fulfill their economic, social and environmental roles.

Mr. KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA is expected to return to Zambia on Tuesday next week.

Previous articlePolice shoot dead suspected criminals
Next articleJustice Chibesakunda extols HH
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Justice Chibesakunda extols HH

Watchdog -
Justice Chibesakunda Extols HH By Dickson Jere Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has...

Police shoot dead suspected criminals

Watchdog -
Police in Lusaka have killed six dangerous criminals who...

Results of by elections held on 4th Nov 2022

Watchdog -
IMG_7292 WARD BY ELECTIONS HELD ON 04/11/2022 1. Malambo-...

Parimobile.cm – the best betting guide in Cameroon

adverts -
Parimobile.cm is a place where you can find all...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Justice Chibesakunda extols HH

Main News 0
Justice Chibesakunda Extols HH By Dickson Jere Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has...

Police shoot dead suspected criminals

Main News 0
Police in Lusaka have killed six dangerous criminals who...

Results of by elections held on 4th Nov 2022

Main News 2
IMG_7292 WARD BY ELECTIONS HELD ON 04/11/2022 1. Malambo-...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.