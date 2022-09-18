HH leaves for New York

President Hakainde Hichilema and Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema have left for New York to attend the UN General Assembly and related events.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) will open on Tuesday, 13 September 2022. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations