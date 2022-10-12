HH heads to Namibia

Paul Shalala-President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is Wednesday expected to travel to Namibia to attend the Swakopmund International Trade Expo which is scheduled for October 12th to 15th, 2022.

Foreign Affairs Minister STANELY KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA is expected to deliver a keynote address at the expo .

Mr. KAKUBO has told ZNBC News in a statement that on the sidelines of the expo, President HICHILEMA will also attend the Zambia-Namibia Business Seminar where he will also deliver a keynote statement.

Mr. KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA is also expected to engage with potential investors and partners to advance efforts to re-establish Zambia as an investment destination.

Eight Zambian companies are expected to exhibit at the Swakopmund International Trade Expo.

