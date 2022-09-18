Menu
HH gives Queen Elizabeth day of national mourning

By: Watchdog

Date:

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has declared Monday September 19, as Day of National Mourning for Queen Elizabeth the Second of the United Kingdom.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet PATRICK KANGWA says the day of mourning will be observed from 06 hours to 18 hours during which time all flags must fly at half mast.

Mr KANGWA says all programmes of entertainment nature should be cancelled or postponed.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr KANGWA says President HICHILEMA has declared the one day of National Mourning as a mark of respect for The Queen.

He has however stated that the day will NOT be a public holiday.

