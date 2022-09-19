HH discusses investment with Indonesia

President Hakainde Hichilema writes:

On the sidelines of the UNGA, we held trade and investment talks with the Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Mr Luhut Bisnar Pandjaitan, here in New York.

We also discussed issues of mutual interest for both countries. We called on Indonesia to consider Zambia as one of their Africa’s investment destinations, as we are aware that the country has made tremendous progress in the last few decades.

We are grateful for the messages of goodwill from our brother and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo through the Minister and our assurance is that Zambia remains committed to promoting trade and investment opportunities as that will lead to more tangible jobs and business opportunities for the people of Zambia.

We remain committed to making Zambia prosperous.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.