President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in Namibia for a four day state visit at the invitation of that country’s President HAGE GEINGOB.

President HICHILEMA’s plane landed around 10:45 hours and was received by Dr. GEINGOB.

The President also inspected a guard of honour mounted for him before joining Dr. GEINGOB on the Presidential dais.

During his visit, President HICHILEMA is expected to grace the Swakopmund International Trade Expo -SWAiTEX.