HH answers members’ concerns

*DEAR MEDIA COLLEAGUES*

*Friday, September 23, 2022*

Last evening, President Hakainde Hichilema took time to interact with citizens on the *UPND NATIONAL VOTES PROTECTION* WhatsApp chat platform.

And the following were his responses to all the questions and concerns that

Compiled by Fredrick Misebezi and Brian Mwiinga*

*State House Press Analysts*

*===≈≈===================*

*MESSAGE 1:* My take on this is that yes we have achieved a number of things for the Zambian people but statement of saying PF is still in charge is as a result of us members not benefiting from what we fought for.

*HH’S RESPONSE*. Please list the specific benefits you as members of UPND are expecting which are not part of those your Government is delivering. Examples of what your Government is doing include freedom from the PF violence, free education, school desks, more classrooms in schools, teacher’s houses, provision of water and sanitation, more clinics, 30,000 teachers, 11,000 medical staff, payment of retirees, freedom in bus stops/markets to use and to trade in, freedom of speech, employment of DCs and others in government/councils/quasi-government institutions, improved kwacha against dollar, some prices of commodities going down (cement, sugar, cooking oil, mealie meal, soap, fuel, etc), access to increased social cash, women and youth funds in the much increased CDF, availing fertiliser and seed fairly across the country.

The list is long of what your Government has done and continues to do (in one year).

The IMF programme and restructuring of the huge debt acquired by the PF will bring more relief to the economy and will make it easier for Government to support you the people.

When we reopen mining licences soon, we will give you citizens licences to mine on your own or in partnership with others. We are working on a programme to make more land available to you the citizens. Many more benefits are on the way.

So please tell your servant, HH, what other things do you want your Government to do for you and we will look at them if they are within reach.

What your Government will not do is to distribute stolen money (tantameni, ka ‘somefing’) as PF was doing. The PF corruption destroyed our country and we should NOT GO IN THAT DIRECTION.

Your Government is trying hard to CLEAN THE PF MESS so we can improve people’s lives.

Your Government will support you within what is possible and over time things will continue to get better.

Let us ALL WORK HARD to IMPROVE OUR LIVES.

God bless

More jobs and small businesses are coming as we bring more investments from our marketing efforts and as we continue rebuilding the economy ravaged by PF.

Soon we will be recruiting more of our citizens in the Police, Army, ZAF, Correctional Services, National Service, etc. As we bring more investments, private companies will also be employing more people. Let us correctly read the positive direction the country is going in.

Shouting at your Government everyday and fighting among yourselves is NOT THE WAY YOU REBUILD A RUNDOWN COUNTRY. WE NEED TO ALL PULL IN ONE DIRECTION, DO NOT FEED FROM THE PF PROPAGANDA TABLE.

PF FAILED THIS COUNTRY AND WE ARE HERE TO FIX IT AS WE PROMISED.

Many thanks.

*MESSAGE 3:* Empower the media teams so we can be effectively carrying out our duties and counter react to all the pf propaganda to make you govern peacefully.

*HH’S RESPONSE*: What do you want, be specific.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 4:* Mr President you have well listed many things that we are all seeing that this government is doing for the Zambian people, nevertheless I must mention that I’m one the applicants and UPND member who was left out in this year’s massive recruitment of health workers,hence my write up.

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Recruitment will continue as we fix the economy. See my other message.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 5:* Thank you very much your excellence we want contracts both for supplying and construction. we have all the documents required we have the equipment for construction. all we need your excellence are contracts.

And please your excellence remove these people from the procurement the just giving contracts to PF.

*HH’S RESPONSE:* This year, we are focusing on removing those who DO NOT WANT TO CHANGE FOR BETTER, JUST WATCH THE NEXT STEPS.

WE GAVE THEM CHANCE TO REFORM BUT THEY ARE RESISTING. NOTHING AND NOBODY WILL BE ALLOWED TO STAND IN THE WAY OF CHANGE TO BETTER LIVES OF ZAMBIANS. KWASILA, KWAMANA.

*MESSAGE 6:* Party members should be given jobs

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Some have been recruited as teachers, medical staff, others will be recruited in military, police, etc as I have already said above. But not ALL can be recruited at the same time. ROME WAS NOT BUILT IN ONE DAY BUT OVER TIME.

My ADVICE TO ALL MEMBERS IS THAT LET US NOT DESTROY THAT WHICH WE WORJED HARD TO BUILD ( UPND), LET US STOP ABUSING EACH OTHER, LET US HAVE RESPECT FOR EACH OTHER, LET US WORK AS ONE BIG FAMILY.

THANKS

ROME WAS NOT BUILT IN ONE DAY BUT OVER TIME.

THANKS

*MESSAGE 7:* In the circle of leadership there lies segments.The field we chose Politics has thinkers and Cadres nobody must feel abandoned completely.The learned Elite must not totally control all.There are sectors which we helped by the little toils and sweat of our hands.The Methodical approach is costing us comrades we struggled to build on grassroots,the method has openly almost displaced all contacts in sensitive places.Ideally a neat nice approach to consider political distribution of cdf ,whereby you pay councils five million and let twenty million be a contact project by the President sealing remarkable landmark projects across country.This fund leaving it in hands of PF Mps is suicidal in our life time we have heard seen money,however the Zambians have not appreciated money distribution without proper inclusive measures.The cooperatives and cdf committees have left a lot of scars on the worse side in areas we have strong opposition.The rest will submit to NMC.I submit Trevor Mwiinde….

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Mwiinde, you cannot run or manage anything without a system or order, nothing at all. Chipantepante is what led to the PF destruction of our country. Let us not go that way.

Any successful country in the world today is run in a methodical and orderly manner, China, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, Norway, etc. In Botswana next door there is order, you poach wild animals you are shot at sight, you steal you are jailed, you are corrupt you go to jail, throwing litter all over is a crime, you beat someone innocent you go to jail, no illegal mining, you are employed because you qualify.

SIMPLY ORDERLY AND METHODICAL.

PLEASE PROVIDE AN ALTERNATIVE WAY OF LEADING A COUNTRY WHICH HAS WORKED SUSTAINABLY. PLEASE TEACH ME YOUR WAY WHICH WORKS NOT ONLY FOR YOU BUT FOR THE MAJORITY AS WELL.

THANKS

*MESSAGE 8:* Thnx for the good msg. Mr. President do you have any plans on how to help your supporters to acquire contracts and tenders from our Ministries? Let us not talk abt applications, they go to PF who can you as Party President together with the SG and other leaders find a solution for us please.

Secondly, are u going to terminate PF contracts actively running in mines and ZESCO and other Ministries? Am told Tasila Lungu’s Security Company is actively running at ZESCO, I don’t but could be true….. Lox

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Things must be done properly to avoid litigation in some situations.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 9:* We have people Mr President who stole but they are walking freely others are murderers…

*HH’S RESPONSE:* The law grinds slowly but it does move. Lawrence Banda’s suspected killers are in detention I am sure you are aware of that.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 10:* Ladies and gentlemen please let’s allow the President to rest he had a busy day.

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Thanks for your kindness but I am hear to respond to your concerns, you are my masters, I am your servant.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 11:* All UPND media is not oparating effectively due to lack of Gadgets, transport and bundles hence pf has taken over the media as if we are not party in government sure why Mr President why?

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Give me the specific UPND media units you have in mind and we will help acquire the necessary gadgets, simple and straight.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 12:* Jesus and his disciples : Disciples told the Children to leave Jesus alone because he was tired but Jesus responded to his Disciples; *Dont you know the Kingdom of God belongs to the Children*, thnx Mr. President it’s our night to chat with you…… Lox

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Indeed, after a lot of good work we did in New York for our country, this is some little window I have to chat with you.

Please always remember that we LOVE YOU and WE LOVE ZAMBIA with a passion.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 13:* UPND members we’re still very poor your excellency kulibe vabwino panja pano incase pipo deceives you to say your members are benefiting

*HH’S RESPONSE:* I have asked you for specifics. Please answer the question not general comments.

*MESSAGE 14:* CIC, Implementors team and our mighty UPND media👏

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Noted. Let some one provide me with what they need. Alternatively, arrange for them to come to the Community House for us to agree what is needed.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 15:* Implementors team and CIC Sir.. even some of our leaders mock their dressing but they are still sacrificing even now.

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Are you saying that HH should buy them clothing?

*MESSAGE 16:* Thanks Mr President for your time to chat with us

Some of us we may not physically meet you

My concerns:

1) The gap between party and government must be reviewed knowing that you are the party president and republican president always find time to do politics.

2) Mr President your (our ) supporters expected something so different when in opposition and what is happening now

We need to share the vision to the grassroots

Tantameni has spoiled the minds of Zambian hence we are called a gorvement/party ya KASO let’s find alternatives to make people benefit off course beyond CDF.

3) Mr President the party is not in good form, some are frustrated,some were appointed in gorvement and some lost direction immediately NO caderism was declared

Work on that cause people are being deceived.

4) Mr President those PF caders in government offices are remmiting six percent of their salaries to PF and hence the sturbones you see

Pls change the system or else it will change you

Mr President it’s my sincere hope that this message will reach you.

MORGUN KALEMBWE

FROM NAKONDE DISTRICT MUCHINGA PROVINCE.

*HH’S RESPONSE:* We will not support tantameni with stolen cash, NO PLEASE.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 17:* My President who will help us in situation where you are qualified for the job you apply but you are left out and they get someone less qualified?

*HH’S RESPONSE:* Send me your CV.

Thanks

*MESSAGE 18:* DEBS MUST BE CHANGED ESPECIALLY IN NDOLA AND KITWE. CURRENT STATUS QUO THEY ARE INSULATED BY MINISTERS, OUR TEACHERS HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH…..TREVOR

*HH’S RESPONSE:* I AGREE WITH YOU ON THIS ONE. WILL WORK ON IT.

THANKS