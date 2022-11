President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has signed a Statutory Instrument allowing Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations -UN- and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations get allowances at the rate of 100 percent.

The Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022 came into effect on November 4,2022.

Previously, Zambia Defence Forces on UN and other peace operations got 50 percent of their allowances, with the other 50 per cent going to the government.