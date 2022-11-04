Menu
Headmen, councilors escape beating over land

Date:


By Evans Liyali

Chief Naluama’s Representative, Charles Cheelo and Nakambala Ward Councilor, Kelvin Muleya, Thursday afternoon escaped a beating from irate residents of Mazabuka’s Shimungalu Fishing village.

This was during a meeting organized by the community to deliberate of various ongoing issues.

Confusion characterized the gathering as angry residents rose against their headmen, demanding their removal for selling community land illegally.

The residents threatened to beat up the Chief’s Representative and the Councilor if they protected the village headmen whom they accuse of being corrupt.

The residents also accused their village leaders of demanding for goats from them before they can bury their loved ones in an event of a bereavement.

Meanwhile, Nakambala Ward Councilor, Kelvin Muleya, appealed to Chief Naluama to urgently find a solution to the matter, saying it has become difficult for the local leadership to develop the area.

And Chief Naluama’s Head Advisor, Pirate Mulungwe, stated that the traditional leadership has taken note of the people’s complaints and will soon find a solution to the matter.

Byta FM

