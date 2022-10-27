Greyford Monde files nominations for PF presidency

GREYFORD MONDE TO FILE FOR PF PRESIDENCY AS HE LAUNCHES SCATHING ATTACKS ON HH

He is a former UPND MP for Itezh Tezhi and a junior minister under late Michael Sata.

He was found in the village by HH and brought to Lusaka where he washed him.

Speech to be delivered by Hon Greyford Monde at PF Secretariat

Today At Lusaka, 27 October, 2022 at 14:00hrs

Salutations

2. Votes of thanks

3. Country men and Women, Members of the PF. We all have followed the events of the last 14 months since PF lost power to the UPND.

In UPND Zambians hoped for better. Because those that took power promised us heaven on earth.

§ They lied to us that they will do what PF failed.

§ They lied to us that they will reduce Dollar to K5. Is the dollar at k5 today?

§ They lied that cooking oil will be less than k200. Is that cooking oil cheap?

§ They told us that Mealie Meal will be K50. Is mealie meal K50?

§ They lied to us that they will increase farmer input support beneficiaries from the 1 MILLION beneficiaries PF left to more. Has this happened?

§ They lied to us that their ministers will ride spacios not GXs today we see them riding the latest VX 300 series not only for ministers but even parastatal Directors. Little did I know that they were just envious of PF (kaduka, muna). Instead of selling the GXs as promised they now bought the most expensive of all. Are they driving Spacios and corollas as promised?

Today we have rains country wide, just yesterday we had heavy pouring rains.

I called farmers from Muchinga, Eastern, Southern, Western, North Western whether they have received fertiliser and seeds. The answer was a big nothing. Explain some agriculture EXPERIENCE….

With all these lies and failed promises, the UPND has only managed to arrest PF members and former leaders without charging them. Others ae being arrested for merely expressing their opinions.

Will these arrests and harassments of opposition members make UPND fulfil their fake promises and lies?

Since the UPND came in, Zambians that the UPND don’t like are being bundled into police vehicles and taken to far flung areas as a way of punishment them and separating them from their supporters. Leaders like Chilufya Tayali, Saboi Imboela, Raphael Nakacinda among others.

This is the same draconian behaviour that the colonial masters did to Kaunda and other founding fathers.

4. COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN, MEMBERS OF THE PF.

Zambia today like a prodigal son in the bible is saying:

Our former home was better than this new home.

Under PF at least we had food in our homes. We could afford three meals a day.

Under PF our hospitals had medicines instead of the prescriptions that we now are being given.

Under the PF farmers had access to cheap fertilizers at K650 than it is now.

Farmers on fertilizer support programmes received their farmer inputs on time.

Suppliers of government goods and services were paid on time.

The people are now murmuring in public places that the PF was better than this UPND.

They are saying the PF gave us roads, schools, hospitals, modern state of the art Airports.

There was money in circulation during PF.

Zambians are today saying were better off economically in the PF than under the current Government.

5. Members of the PF, Members of the Press

It is these failed promises and the sufferings of our people that has today ignited my desire that I must take part in making Zambia better again.

That when Zambians people get back to the PF a party that they love the most they must find hope.

That they must a leader that is approachable.

That they must find a leader that is Unifying.

That they must find a leader that reliable.

That they must find a leader that is experienced with a good track record.

That they must find a team player not a know it all.

OTHERS CALLED THEMSELVES BALLY.

UNLIKE BALLY I AM YOUR GUY.

One that you can freely interact with

One that you can advise freely

One that you can criticise freely

One that you can easily access

I am your guy.

Having said the above

I GREYFORD MONDE TODAY PUT MYSELF UP TO THE LIST OF THOSE THAT WANT TO SAVE THIS COUNTRY AS PRESIDENT!!!!

— Like David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17

They come to you with their money, wealthy, age.

WE COME TO YOU IN THE NAME OF THE LORD and together we can. HALLELUJAH!!!

6. COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN, THE YOUTH, PRESS.

I now charge you all to encourage yourself because hope is here.

So you go to Southern kumusanza,

You go to Northern province Kumunshi

You go you to Eastern Kummaba

You go you to Western Kwa hae

You go to Muchinga ku kaya

You go to North Western Kumuzhi, Kumukala, Kwimbo,

You go to Central Province kubene chishi

