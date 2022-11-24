Govt wants CDF projects to be awarded to local companies

*Gov’t wants CDF projects awarded to local contractors, says PS*

Press Statement

24th November, 2022

Thursday – Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says it is President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire to see Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects being awarded to Local Contractors.

The Permanent Secretary said the Head of State would like to a situation where youths form cooperatives and benefit from CDF within the Constituency.

Mr. Mwanakampwe was speaking yesterday when he officially handedover Kabwe Kupela Rural Health Post which has been constructed using Constituency Development Funds.

The project include a healthy facility with two VIP toilets, a medium cost staff house with a VIP toilet and a borehole financed through the department of water affairs.

And Muchinga Constituency member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel Banda, who has been described as one of the most hard-working lawmakers by the Permanent Secretary, says he will ensure that development is taken as closer to the people as possible using CDF.

The lawmaker said apart from infrastructure development, he will also ensure that feeder roads of economic value in his constituency such as Kabwe Kupela – Nchimishi, Mulilima – Waya, Mbaswa – Kundalumwanshya are worked on as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, His Worship the Council Chairperson Mr. Staivous Mulumba has commended the new dawn administration for increasing CDF further from K25.7 million to K28.3million in the 2023 National Budget.

Mr. Mulumba said with the increase in CDF the government has made it possible to implement developmental projects in the District.

And the newly appointed District Commissioner Mr. Paul Masuwa also took the opportunity to introduce himself to the residents of Kabwe Kupela.

Meanwhile, area councillor Wilfred Mulenga has thanked the government for supporting developmental projects in his ward.

Mr. Mulenga said the people in his ward are happy with the developmental projects being implemented in Kabwe Kupela ward.

*Issued by*

Serenje Town Council