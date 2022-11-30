Menu
Government jobs not for UPND cadres, says youth chairman

Date:

No jobs recruitment for UPND – Liswaniso

By NATION REPORTER

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) members should not feel entitled and feel they are going to be given preference during the recruitment processes in various sectors, national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has said.

Mr Liswaniso said a number of UPND members had been left out of government appointments because the process was for all Zambians and therefore preference was not given to UPND only.

Featuring on Millennium Radio, he said while the UPND members had a right to complain about being left out in recruitment and employment into government jobs, it was important for members to know that all citizens were entitled to being offered jobs irrespective of their political affiliation.

Mr Liswaniso advised that the UPND youths should not agitate about destroying the party on account that they did not get jobs in government or were left out in the recruitment in various government security wings

“I know some of our members feel left out but this is a deliberate move because as long as they are Zambians, their time will surely come, they should just be patient,” Mr Liswaniso said.

He said although the UPND had neglected its members, the ruling party was trying to do away with the tendency of giving their members jobs at the expense of Zambians who gave them the mandate to govern.

