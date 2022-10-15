Government invites PF to national day of prayer and fasting

GOVERNMENT INVTES OPPOSITION PF TO NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER, RECONCILIATION AND FASTING

Chief Government Spokesperson CHUSHI KASANDA says government is encouraged by the enthusiasm that citizens have continued to show towards the National Day of Prayer slated for October 18th, 2022.

It was former President Edgar Lungu who in 2015 declared October 18th, as a Public Holiday in observance of the day of National Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.

Ms. KASANDA says government wants to encourage all citizens to participate in the programme that has been laid down by the National Organising Committee.

She says at national level, the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation Church Service will be held on Tuesday, October 18th, in the Lusaka Show Grounds at 09:00 hours.

Ms. KASANDA, who is also Information and Media Minister, states that church service activities at provincial and district levels will be held at identified venues.

She says the organisations will be done in-conjunction with the local Church Mother Bodies.

Ms. KASANDA further notes that government wants to encourage citizens not to grow weary but to continue praying, so that the country may continue experiencing the favour of God.