Government approves 6 bills for enacting into law

Cabinet has approved the introduction of six bills in Parliament to address various legislative issues.

The decision was made during today’s Cabinet sitting chaired by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Chief Government Spokesperson CHUSHI KASANDA says the bills includes the Plant Variety and Seeds Act, Cap 236 which should be repealed and replaced.

She says the current legislation is inadequate in dealing with many issues related to the seed sector that has undergone changes over the past years from being government driven and dominated, to a liberalised market.

Ms. KASANDA says the need to repeal the legislation is in order to bring it in line with international best practices and provide for enhanced private sector participation in the seed industry.

Ms. KASANDA who is also Minister of Media and Information says Cabinet also approved in principle, to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to provide for amendment of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 in order to, provide for green economy considerations in developmental programmes; harmonise the provisions relating to solid waste management with the Solid Waste Regulation and Management Act, 2018.

The Chief Government Spokesperson has named other bills as the Penal Code Bill, the Criminal Procedure Code Bill, the National Prosecution Authority amendment Bill and the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill.

She says the objective of National Pension bills is to amend the National Pension Scheme Act Chapter 256 of the Laws of Zambia, so as to, revise the penalty rate for delayed payment of contributions.

Ms. KASANDA says the current law does not provide for the manner of granting a waiver for penalty arising from delayed payment of contributions and this has tended to affect the growth of business in the country.

She has also revealed that Cabinet approved the Capital Markets Master Plan, and its associated Implementation Plan.

Ms. KASANDA said this is aimed at repositioning the Zambian Capital Markets to become an attractive international destination for long-term investment and be the primary choice for accessing long term investment capital for Zambia, that will contribute to sustainable growth, development, and stability of the country.

She says Cabinet’s decision comes with the recognition of the potential Capital markets have to make a significant contribution to Zambia’s economic development.