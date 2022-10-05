Girls were abducted from Robert Gordon University

The Zambia Daily Mail Reports:

Most girls were abducted from Robert Gideon University

Abductors preyed on students

WHILE Pamela Chisumpa has been the face of the 13 abducted girls who were rescued on Monday, six of the victims are said to have been lured from Robert Gideon University, a relatively new college in Chilanga where they are students.

The first girl to be abducted was Rosemary Chibwe over a month ago and was followed in quick succession by Priscilla Mapulanga and Honester Lungu and others.

The school only noticed that some students were missing when Rosemary missed class for close to two weeks.

Rosemary’s boyfriend had earlier visited the school with parcels for her but was told by her roommates that she was missing.

That is when he went to inform her parents. Both relatives and school authorities engaged police in Chilanga but without much success.

The abductors were cunning. They were mostly using phones belonging to the victims to communicate