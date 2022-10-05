Menu
Search
Main News

Girls were abducted from Robert Gordon University

By: Watchdog

Date:

The Zambia Daily Mail Reports:
Most girls were abducted from Robert Gideon University

Abductors preyed on students

WHILE Pamela Chisumpa has been the face of the 13 abducted girls who were rescued on Monday, six of the victims are said to have been lured from Robert Gideon University, a relatively new college in Chilanga where they are students.

The first girl to be abducted was Rosemary Chibwe over a month ago and was followed in quick succession by Priscilla Mapulanga and Honester Lungu and others.

The school only noticed that some students were missing when Rosemary missed class for close to two weeks.

Rosemary’s boyfriend had earlier visited the school with parcels for her but was told by her roommates that she was missing.

That is when he went to inform her parents. Both relatives and school authorities engaged police in Chilanga but without much success.

The abductors were cunning. They were mostly using phones belonging to the victims to communicate

Previous articleFindlay arrested for holding 4 passports
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Findlay arrested for holding 4 passports

Watchdog -
The Department of Immigration has arrested Mr. Harry...

Two more abductors apprehended

Watchdog -
Police have apprehended two of the suspects in connection...

Zambia to meet Eurobond creditors

Watchdog -
Eurobond which matured last month. Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says...

Mweetwa says youths that defend HH are on their own

Watchdog -
(Daily Nation) CADRES threatening violence against citizens and members...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Findlay arrested for holding 4 passports

Breaking News 1
The Department of Immigration has arrested Mr. Harry...

Two more abductors apprehended

Main News 2
Police have apprehended two of the suspects in connection...

Zambia to meet Eurobond creditors

Main News 0
Eurobond which matured last month. Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.