Garden boy explains why he killed employers

By: Watchdog

Date:

“I killed them because they didn’t pay me for three months,” garden boy tells Police

A GARDEN boy arrested for the murder of a couple in Lusaka west has told police that a three-month delayed salary drove him to commit the brutal crime.

Godfrey Phiri, aged 23, was arrested for the murder of Bernard Chomba and his wife Bwalya Chileshe of Kasupe area, who were on November 19, found in a decomposed state about 30 metres from their house, after they had not been seen for three days.

  • Police sources have revealed  that Phiri under interrogation admitted to killing the Chombas saying they had not paid his salary for three months.

The sources said Phiri who was initially detained at Kabwata Police Station has now been picked by C5 and relocated to Lusaka Central Police Cells.

Before his arrest, police instituted investigations after the discovery of bodies and their sniffing led them to Phiri who worked for the couple as a garden boy, a resident of Kalundu area.

While the couple was missing, their household goods were found scattered and their vehicle missing, police said.

However, the car and the items stolen from the victims’ residents have been recovered by police.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said that  through a statement that they recovered the silver Toyota Spacio, a Television Set, a fridge, two laptops and three cellular phones believed to be property for the deceased couple.

Phiri further led Police officers to the hired truck driver who helped in ferrying the stolen household goods from the scene of crime to where he was apprehended from.

#CAPTION: Godfrey Phiri under police custody.

