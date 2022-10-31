Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Breaking News Fuel prices go up slightly By: Watchdog Date: 31 October 2022 The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upward the pump prices for petroleum products by K1.57 per litre for petrol and K1.22 per litre for diesel. Related Previous articleTry to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised Watchdog LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Popular Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised Kalaba faces revolt in his new party Kanchibiya MP thanks govt as CDF grader arrives Man of Mansa arrested for having sex with goat Abductors of 13 girls charged with rape, aggravated let robbery More like thisRelated Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised Watchdog - 31 October 2022 BE HONEST AND PEACEFUL - M'MEMBE TOLD By Memory Zulu LUSAKA... Kalaba faces revolt in his new party Watchdog - 30 October 2022 KALABA FACES REVOLT IN "HIS NEW PARTY" An audio has... Kanchibiya MP thanks govt as CDF grader arrives Watchdog - 29 October 2022 Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chilufya Chanda shared: "Ba Kanchibiya, your grader... Man of Mansa arrested for having sex with goat Watchdog - 29 October 2022 Police arrest a 30-year old man for having canal...