Menu
Search
Breaking News

Fuel prices go up slightly

By: Watchdog

Date:

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upward the pump prices for petroleum products by K1.57 per litre for petrol and K1.22 per litre for diesel.

Previous articleTry to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised

Watchdog -
BE HONEST AND PEACEFUL - M'MEMBE TOLD By Memory Zulu LUSAKA...

Kalaba faces revolt in his new party

Watchdog -
KALABA FACES REVOLT IN "HIS NEW PARTY" An audio has...

Kanchibiya MP thanks govt as CDF grader arrives

Watchdog -
Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chilufya Chanda shared: "Ba Kanchibiya, your grader...

Man of Mansa arrested for having sex with goat

Watchdog -
Police arrest a 30-year old man for having canal...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised

Main News 0
BE HONEST AND PEACEFUL - M'MEMBE TOLD By Memory Zulu LUSAKA...

Kalaba faces revolt in his new party

Main News 2
KALABA FACES REVOLT IN "HIS NEW PARTY" An audio has...

Kanchibiya MP thanks govt as CDF grader arrives

Main News 0
Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chilufya Chanda shared: "Ba Kanchibiya, your grader...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.