FSG failure to deliver fertilizer worries government

FSG fertiliser delivery worries govt

By Ernest Chanda

ONE fertliser supplier government contracted to supply the commodity for the 2022/2023 farming season has not delivered anything yet.

According to government revelation, from the over 24,000 metric tonnes of Urea fertiliser that Fertiliser Seed and Grain Limited was contracted to supply, the company has not supplied anything.

Equally, from the over 8,000 metric tonnes of Urea fertiliser the company was contracted to supply by government, nothing g has been delivered.

According to a letter from Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi dated October 25, 2022, Fertiliser Seed and Grain Limited had not supplied anything by that date.

‘’Following the award of contract to Fertiliser, Seed and Grain Limited (FSG) for the supply, delivery warehousing and distribution of Urea fertiliser to Central and Lusaka provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture commenced the collection of farmer deposits under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for the 2022/2023 Farming season on 14th October, 2022. The implication therefore is that the farmers are scheduled to begin collecting inputs from your ware houses before the onset of the rains,’’ wrote Mbozi, copying agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri. ‘’However, the Ministry has observed with concern that the pace at which the fertiliser is moving to the districts is very slow. Review of our records reveals that as of 25th October, 2022, status is as follows:

FERTILISER PROVINCE ALLOCATED DELIVERED BALANCE

UREA CENTRAL 24,406.65MT 0MT 24,406.65MT

UREA LUSAKA 8,878.00MT 0MT 8,878.00MT

You are therefore implored to hasten the delivery and distribution and abide by the deadline of 30th November as stated in your contract. In addition, because farmers pay for own transportation costs to their respective final destination, the delivery of both Compound D and Urea fertiliser at the same time cannot be overemphasised.’’