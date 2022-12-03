Four teachers arrested for exam malpractice

FOUR TEACHERS NABBED IN CONNECTION WITH EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

December 3,2022- Police in Lusaka have apprehended four Teachers in connection with Examination Malpractice .

This was after Police received a report of Examination Malpractice filed by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) on December 2, 2022 at 10:00 hours in which it was alleged that some Teachers at Mukwas Education Centre situated in Kanyama were aiding the candidates during Examinations sessions for Grade Nine.

The practice is believed to have occurred between November 24, 2022 and December 1, 2022 at Mukwas Education Centre Mbasela area in Kanyama Compound.

Details of the matter are that the ECZ wrote to the Lusaka District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) to summon the Teachers who were conducting the Examinations and Police were contacted.

After the interrogations, four named Teachers were suspected to have been involved in the Examination malpractice and were apprehended.

They have since been arrested and detained in Police custody for the offence of Disclosure of Examination questions contrary to Section 18 of the Examinations Council of Zambia Act Chapter 137 of the Laws of Zambia.

Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer .