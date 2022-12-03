Menu
Search
Main News

Four teachers arrested for exam malpractice

By: Watchdog

Date:

FOUR TEACHERS NABBED IN CONNECTION WITH EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

December 3,2022- Police in Lusaka have apprehended four Teachers in connection with Examination Malpractice .

This was after Police received a report of Examination Malpractice filed by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) on December 2, 2022 at 10:00 hours in which it was alleged that some Teachers at Mukwas Education Centre situated in Kanyama were aiding the candidates during Examinations sessions for Grade Nine.

The practice is believed to have occurred between November 24, 2022 and December 1, 2022 at Mukwas Education Centre Mbasela area in Kanyama Compound.

Details of the matter are that the ECZ wrote to the Lusaka District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) to summon the Teachers who were conducting the Examinations and Police were contacted.

After the interrogations, four named Teachers were suspected to have been involved in the Examination malpractice and were apprehended.

They have since been arrested and detained in Police custody for the offence of Disclosure of Examination questions contrary to Section 18 of the Examinations Council of Zambia Act Chapter 137 of the Laws of Zambia.

Godfrey Chilabi
Assistant Public Relations Officer .

Previous articleFive Solwezi Academy Queens FC Members Die In A Road Accident
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Five Solwezi Academy Queens FC Members Die In A Road Accident

Watchdog -
Five members of the Solwezi Academy Queens Football Club...

Tutwa Ngulube has died

Watchdog -
Former PF Kabwe Member of Parliament and P lawyer...

Mutinta Hichilema has not used presidential jet

Watchdog -
Government has dismissed reports suggesting that First Lady MUTINTA...

Miles Samoa’s aide explains compromising Photos

Watchdog -
PRESS AIDE TO MILES SAMPA CHAZE MWALE RESPONDS TO...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Five Solwezi Academy Queens FC Members Die In A Road Accident

Main News 0
Five members of the Solwezi Academy Queens Football Club...

Tutwa Ngulube has died

Breaking News 0
Former PF Kabwe Member of Parliament and P lawyer...

Mutinta Hichilema has not used presidential jet

Main News 0
Government has dismissed reports suggesting that First Lady MUTINTA...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.