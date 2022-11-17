Forex Expo Missions and Goals  

Forex Expo in Dubai WTC, which takes place every year, is the one of the most important events in the Middle East’s trading industry schedule. The last Forex Expo in October has provided attendees with the opportunity to meet well-known forex brokers from Dubai UAE, receive expert advice, and network with other traders by bringing professionals from the financial industry together under one roof. The mission of the Expo was to provide a platform that brings together unrivalled business opportunities, hands-on insight from industry leaders, and networking with a twist.

Edward Kendy and other forex broker experts from across the financial industry were gathered at the Forex Expo in Dubai, a leading financial event, in order to share insights and debate the future of trading in the financial markets.

The event featured an array of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions conducted by industry professionals and forex brokers from Dubai UAE to keep attendees up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in their respective fields. Several attendees participated digitally through the event’s virtual platform, making it easier for virtual attendees to schedule meetings and communicate with delegates over the internet while still taking advantage of the events’ networking opportunities.

As a meeting place for financial institutions and forex brokers from Dubai UAE from across the entire trading and investing ecosystem, it has provided them with the opportunity to network and form the most important connections possible. Having the opportunity to meet with top providers in person, stay up to date on the latest market trends and financial insights, and learn how to improve professional skills was a fantastic opportunity. Aside from that, it was a fantastic opportunity to learn about multi-asset trading strategies while also listening to keynote speeches on the most popular markets and asset classes from around the world.” According to the event’s organizers, more than 25 countries have been represented at this gathering of leaders..

The Exhibition was attended by over 100 forex brokers, cutting-edge technology providers, affiliates, and service providers, and met the high demand of the MENA markets with the best products available. During the two day premium conference, broadcast live on the internet, 80 speakers shared their extensive knowledge of the trading and investing landscape. Learn more about forex brokers from United Arab Emirates here.

Many forex brokers from Dubai UAE, financial institutions have confirmed their participation for the future, while publicly traded companies such as NAGA and XTB have also confirmed their participation. A number of the industry’s leading brands teamed up with their market analysts to provide the insights into the global financial markets with forex brokers from Dubai UAE. These included Accuindex, Equiti, Evest, infinox, Multibank, Orbex, and XM among others. They were attended by forex brokers from Dubai UAE such as CPT, Deltafx, TNFX, and TPGlobal, making this a valuable opportunity to keep up with the latest trend in the industry. Exness, which is a leading Fintech company, displayed its financial services for the first time at the Forex Expo 2021.

Create a reality out of your financial vision, and use it as a platform to connect with forward-thinking forex brokers and service providers who can help you improve your financial management skills.