Flush Bus Drivers complain over reduced poor salaries

Flash Buses drivers cry foul over conditions

About 280 drivers working for Flash Buses in Lusaka have cried foul over unexplained deductions from their K2,000 monthly salaries by management at the company.

But when contacted for a comment, Flash Buses owner Ishmeal Kankara said the drivers’ claims are not justified because they have not directly complained to him.

According to the payslips made available to Zambia Daily Mail, deductions come from fuel, shortages and possible road traffic accidents.

When deductions are effected every month, the drivers sometimes take home as little as K100. The drivers, who claim they have no contract, say they have nowhere to voice out their concerns for fear of being fired