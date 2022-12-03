Five Solwezi Academy Queens FC Members Die In A Road Accident

Five members of the Solwezi Academy Queens Football Club have died while 16 others have sustained serious injuries after their motor vehicle was involved in a road accident in Mkushi District this morning.

The dead include a coach and four players.

Zambia Police Assistant Public Relations Officer GODFREY CHILABI says the accident happened around 03:00 hours at Sacko Mine area as the team was heading to Mpika for a football match.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that the accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.

Mr. CHILABI says three people died on the spot while two others died at Mkushi District Hospital where they had been rushed for medical attention.

He says the 16 who survived the accident have serious injuries and are admitted at Mkushi District Hospital.

Mr. CHILABI says the bodies of the deceased are in the Mkushi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.