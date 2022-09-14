Five School Boys Allegedly Sodomised – Police
- Police in Lusaka are investigating a matter where five school boys are alleged to have been sodomised by three fellow older male pupils.
Zambia Police Service Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA says KASSIM TEMBO, a Religious teacher at Islamic Education Trust of Zambia School reported the matter to Chelston Police Station today on behalf of the five male pupils.
Mr. HAMOONGA says the boys are alleged to have been sexually abused between February 2020 and September 2022 at the Islamic Education Trust of Zambia School in Lusaka.
He told ZNBC News that one of the victims is aged 11 and the other four are all aged 12 whilst the three accused persons are all said to be aged 16.
Mr. HAMOONGA said one of the victims called his mother to report the matter to the police and that the mother together with school authorities in turn reported the matter to Chelston Police Station.
Upon being interviewed, the victim disclosed that he was not the only one affected and he then mentioned the other four victims who also confirmed the incident.
Mr. HAMOONGA said medical report forms have been issued to all the five victims and dockets have been opened.
He said the three accused pupils have since been apprehended.