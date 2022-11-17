Feeder roads in Northern Province rehabilitated

OVER 200 KM OF FEEDER ROADS REHABILITATED IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

A total of 204 kilometers of feeder roads in Northern Province have been rehabilitated to all-weather gravel standard under the Improved Rural Connectivity Project (IRCP) at a cost of K101 million.

IRCP National Coordinator Mwata Sekeseke expressed happiness with the quality of roads and commended the contractor for executing the works on time.

He said one of the objectives of rehabilitating the roads was to improve the economy in the province through timely delivery of farming inputs.

Mr. Sekeseke expressed gratitude to the office of the Mbala District Commissioners for the support rendered towards the project and further requested for continued support during the maintenance phase.

Mr. Sekeseke who was accompanied by Road Development Agency (RDA) Project Manager for World Bank funded projects, Eng. Nicholas Mulenga said this when the team paid a courtesy call on the Mbala District Commissioner Ms. Annie Paul at her office today.

Ms. Paul assured Mr. Sekeseke of unflinching support towards the project.

Ms. Paul appealed to the people of Mbala not to vandalize road furniture on the rehabilitated roads.

“We will be sensitizing the people of Mbala against vandalism as roads are important to all the farmers. Before the rehabilitation, most of the roads were impassable especially during the rainy season,” she said.

The IRCP roll-out in Northern Province targeted at rehabilitating 204 kilometres of feeder roads to all-weather gravel standard in Mbala, Nsenge Hills and Mungwi Districts under Package 7.

The roads will now be put under the maintenance regime for three years.