Menu
Search
Main News

Faz shortlists 11 for Zambia National team coach

By: Watchdog

Date:

FAZ SHORTLISTS 11 FOR CHIPOLOPOLO JOB
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has made progress in the selection of the next Chipolopolo coach with 11 candidates making the shortlist for interviews.
A panel of experts comprising FAZ representatives, government, and the Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) is currently milling through the candidates.
The shortlisted candidates are :
1.Avram Grant
2. Hossam Albadry
3. Antoine Hey
4. Peter Butler
5. Sebastian Migne
6 Gert Engels
7. Wedson Nyirenda
8. Honour Janza have made the shortlist with
9. Roberto Blanchi
10.Goran Stankovic
11. GERNOT ROHR

The Chipolopolo job fell vacant following the departure of Croat Aljosa Asanovic.

FAZ has committed to overseeing a highly transparent process from the beginning to the end. Interviews for the top 10 selected candidates are underway with the top three making out the final list.
“We are greatly encouraged by the number of people that showed interest in the Chipolopolo job. As FAZ, we will ensure that the process is seen out transparently from the beginning to the end,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.
“We also wish to thank government for taking interest in the process by having a representative on the panel alongside ZAFCA and the Technical Committee.”
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Previous articleUPND members are broke, says ex diplomat
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UPND members are broke, says ex diplomat

Watchdog -
UPND Members Broke - PF Journalist Recalled diplomat and PF...

No Grade 12 Examination Fees – KAWANA

Watchdog -
No Grade 12 Examination Fees – KAWANA Grade 12 pupils...

Avoid Restrictions When Gambling Online

adverts -
As you probably already know, scams on the internet...

Zambia signs forest partnership with EU

Watchdog -
Zambia and the European Union have signed a memorandum...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

UPND members are broke, says ex diplomat

Main News 1
UPND Members Broke - PF Journalist Recalled diplomat and PF...

No Grade 12 Examination Fees – KAWANA

Main News 1
No Grade 12 Examination Fees – KAWANA Grade 12 pupils...

Avoid Restrictions When Gambling Online

Main News 0
As you probably already know, scams on the internet...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.