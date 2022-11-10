Faz shortlists 11 for Zambia National team coach

FAZ SHORTLISTS 11 FOR CHIPOLOPOLO JOB

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has made progress in the selection of the next Chipolopolo coach with 11 candidates making the shortlist for interviews.

A panel of experts comprising FAZ representatives, government, and the Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) is currently milling through the candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are :

1.Avram Grant

2. Hossam Albadry

3. Antoine Hey

4. Peter Butler

5. Sebastian Migne

6 Gert Engels

7. Wedson Nyirenda

8. Honour Janza have made the shortlist with

9. Roberto Blanchi

10.Goran Stankovic

11. GERNOT ROHR

The Chipolopolo job fell vacant following the departure of Croat Aljosa Asanovic.

FAZ has committed to overseeing a highly transparent process from the beginning to the end. Interviews for the top 10 selected candidates are underway with the top three making out the final list.

“We are greatly encouraged by the number of people that showed interest in the Chipolopolo job. As FAZ, we will ensure that the process is seen out transparently from the beginning to the end,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“We also wish to thank government for taking interest in the process by having a representative on the panel alongside ZAFCA and the Technical Committee.”

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER