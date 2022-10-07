Father stabs baby to death



By Tinkerbel Mwila

A two-month old baby has died in Luanshya District on the Copperbelt after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen with a sharp object by its father.

Confirming the development in a statement, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu says the suspect identified as Lenard Bwalya aged 21 is currently on the run.

Ms. Zulu says the incident happened on 3rd October 2022 at 10:30hours when the father of the deceased baby visited Bridget Mwamba, mother of the deceased to have his clothes washed.

She explains that a few minutes later when she was done with her chores, they entered the house and when she lifted the baby to breast feed her, the suspect informed her that he had noticed a wound on the baby.

Ms. Zulu says the baby was rushed to roan general hospital where the infant died on 4th October 2022 at around 11:46hrs.

She says while the baby was being rushed to the hospital by its mother and neighbor, the suspect disappeared and has been on the run since then.

PHOENIX NEWS