Faith Musonda arrested again, this time over K17m property

The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- has arrested MARGARET CHISELA MUSONDA, who is also known as FAITH MUSONDA, for possession of property worth over 17 million Kwacha which is suspected of being proceeds of crime.

ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer TIMOTHY MOONO says in the first count, Ms. MUSONDA has been charged for being in possession of a property in Kingsland City in Lusaka valued at two million Kwacha.

Mr. MOONO says in count two, Musonda was between January 2019 and September 2021, in possession of jewelry valued at 5,500 dollars.

He has further revealed that in the third count, Ms. MUSONDA possessed a Tafe Tractor, a Boom Sprayer, a plough and a Harrow Disc all valued at over 54,000 dollars.

Mr. MOONO says in the remaining five counts, Ms. MUSONDA was found in possession of a farm worth 4.6 six million Kwacha in Chisamba, two government bonds worth three million Kwacha and a Bank of Zambia Treasury Bill worth 1.1 million Kwacha.

He has revealed that Ms. MUSONDA has also been found in possession of 1.1 million Kwacha in her fixed term deposit account at Madison Finance, owned Life Television property in Lusaka worth 3. 6 million Kwacha and motor vehicles among them a Volvo, a Toyota Allion, a Mitsubishi Canter and an Audi all valued at 520,000 Kwacha.

Mr. MOONO says Musonda has been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.