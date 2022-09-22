Even priests have secrets, says Ndola Bishop

Everyone has secrets – Bishop Phiri

AS murdered priest Father Deotatus Mbebe was put to rest today, Ndola diocese Bishop Benjamin Phiri reminded scores of mourners who gathered at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Kansenshi for the requiem service that “everyone has secrets”.

News of the priest’s death sent tongues wagging when police announced that they had detained Fr Mbebe’s lover to help with investigations.

According to the Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law celibacy, priests are by all means expected to remain unmarried and stay away from love and sexual affairs.

In a homily to the gathering, Bishop Phiri said most people thought the life of a priest was easy but there are times when they have sleepless nights.

“Everyone has a secrete and so it surprised me to see the media write about the sins he committed without anything positive about his life in the write up.

Bishop Phiri revealed that the late priest was a servant of God who dedicated over 20 years of his life to God’s work and a lot of people benefited from his service.

He added that the church does not know exactly what happened as they were just hearing what the people are saying.

“Our church will not reject him as he served in the church for many years,” he said.

“People who like pointing fingers at others wrong doing are worse than the people they condemn,

God is a God of mercy and he will receive us and will not abandon us at our time of need,” Bishop Phiri added.

Mbebe was brutally murdered on Saturday after which police announced that they had arrested Justina Luchele, a girlfriend to the priest.

Four days later, police say Luchele, a nurse at Arthur Davies Children’s Hospital is still in detention although she has not charged.

According to a close associate of the late priest, the man of the cloth spent his last hours with Luchele.

It was reported that Father Mbebe was killed about 50 meters from Luchele’s house moments after leaving driving her car.

File photo for illustration.