ERB increases prices of petrol by K1.58

By Chanesa Tembo

The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has increased the pump price of Petrol by K1.58 ngwee per litre.

The Price of Petrol will now move from K24.31-ngwee per litre to K25.89-ngwee per litre effective midnight.

The Pump price of Diesel on the other hand has remained unchanged at K27.38-ngwee per litre.

A litre of Kerosene has also gone up by K1.22-ngwee from K19.23-ngwee to K20.45-ngwee.

ERB Chairperson, REYNOLDS BOWA has attributed the changes in the pump prices to trends in the global petroleum prices and the exchange rate during the period between the last and the current price review.