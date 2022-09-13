Menu
Emily Sikazwe wants to continue at ECZ till 2027

By: Watchdog

Date:

By Hannock Kasama

Former Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- Vice Chairperson EMILY SIKAZWE has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the termination of her employment.

Mrs. SIKAZWE is seeking a court order that the termination of her employment allegedly by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is null and void.

She has further sought an order that President HICHILEMA contravened the Constitution.

Mrs. SIKAZWE has testified that she was appointed as ECZ Commissioner from June 17th, 2015 to June 17th, 2022 but later elevated as the commission’s Vice Chairperson.

Mrs. SIKWAZE has argued that her contract as ECZ Vice Chairperson was supposed to run from 2020 to 2027.

She is seeking damages against the Attorney General for allegedly unlawful meddling in public office.

Watchdog
Watchdog

  2. I suspect that she was working under a fake contract. What vale is Emily, an agronomist adding at ECZ. How was she appointed there in the first place. It is because she knows or she knew people that originate from other countries and she is foreigner herself. Her appointment as Commissioner for ECZ is suspicious and fake in the first place.

