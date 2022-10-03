Embattled DPP Shawa in more trouble

Menu
SUSPENDED DPP SIYUNYI IN MORE TROUBLE

By Darius Choonya

Three retired National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) employees have been granted permission to commence contempt proceedings against suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyunyi over her refusal to restore them on the payroll pending payment of their full pension benefits.

This is despite a court judgement ordering Ms. Siyunyi to restore the affected employees on payroll, before her suspension by President Hakainde Hichilema.

In their application, the complainants say despite the court order, they have not been restored on the payroll although the NPA and DPP acknowledged receipt of the court judgement.

Arising from that, Lusaka High Court judge Winnie Mwenda says the complainants have generally fulfilled the prerequisite tabulated under order 52 , rule 2 (2) of the white book and their application for leave to commit to prison Ms. Siyunyi and Mrs. Mable Nawa, a director at NPA, if contempt of Court succeeds.

Credit: Diamond TV Zambia

Previous articleFormer Chilenga MP marries long time lover
