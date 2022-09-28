Economy moving in right direction- Central Bank

Bank of Zambia -BOZ- Governor DENNY KALYALYA says the worst is over for Zambia’s economy.

Dr. KALYALYA says the country must now focus on working towards ensuring the International Monetary Fund -IMF- bailout package benefits the country.

He says the economy is now moving in the right direction and that Zambia is a reference point for good things.

The BoZ Chief notes that the economic success for Zambia depends on what the country does with the IMF programme, which is expected to bring about budget discipline.

Dr. KALYALYA was speaking during the launch of the 2021 Bank and non Bank Industry Survey results by PriceWater House Coopers -PwC- in Lusaka today.

And Bankers Association of Zambia -BAZ- Representative KULDIP PALIWAL said the growth of e-platforms in the financial sector has presented a threat of cyber attacks on banks.

Mr. PALIWAL said the banks are taking collaborative efforts to deal with the threats.

And presenting the findings of the report, PwC Country Partner ANDREW CHIBUYE noted that top issues that faced the banks in 2021 included cyber security, state of the economy, digital transformation and the impact of an IMF programme on the financial sector