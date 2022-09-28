Menu
Search
Main News

Economy moving in right direction- Central Bank

By: Watchdog

Date:

Bank of Zambia -BOZ- Governor DENNY KALYALYA says the worst is over for Zambia’s economy.

Dr. KALYALYA says the country must now focus on working towards ensuring the International Monetary Fund -IMF- bailout package benefits the country.

He says the economy is now moving in the right direction and that Zambia is a reference point for good things.

The BoZ Chief notes that the economic success for Zambia depends on what the country does with the IMF programme, which is expected to bring about budget discipline.

Dr. KALYALYA was speaking during the launch of the 2021 Bank and non Bank Industry Survey results by PriceWater House Coopers -PwC- in Lusaka today.

And Bankers Association of Zambia -BAZ- Representative KULDIP PALIWAL said the growth of e-platforms in the financial sector has presented a threat of cyber attacks on banks.

Mr. PALIWAL said the banks are taking collaborative efforts to deal with the threats.

And presenting the findings of the report, PwC Country Partner ANDREW CHIBUYE noted that top issues that faced the banks in 2021 included cyber security, state of the economy, digital transformation and the impact of an IMF programme on the financial sector

Previous articleFormer State House economic advisor gets more charges
Next articleWhen Mable Shaw met Mwata Kazembe
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Meet Zambian’s envoy at Miss Global

Banda Tunvwe -
A NDOLA-based model Grace Mwila, 26, leaves for Nigeria...

ACC arrests PF’s commander Muchemwa

Banda Tunvwe -
By Brian Mwale The Anti- Corruption Commission -ACC- has arrested...

All You Need To Know About Free Bets And the Apps that Offer Them

adverts -
 Do you want to know what free bets fully...

Zambian economy grows

Watchdog -
LUSAKA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's economy grew by...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Meet Zambian’s envoy at Miss Global

Main News 0
A NDOLA-based model Grace Mwila, 26, leaves for Nigeria...

ACC arrests PF’s commander Muchemwa

Main News 0
By Brian Mwale The Anti- Corruption Commission -ACC- has arrested...

All You Need To Know About Free Bets And the Apps that Offer Them

Main News 0
 Do you want to know what free bets fully...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.