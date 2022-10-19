Menu
District Commissioner jailed 3 years

By: Watchdog

Date:

SIKONGO DC JAILED FOR 3 YEARS FOR BEATING UP COLLEAGUE

*** But the people are go murdered Obed Kasongo are still free, even fighting to file nominations

*** Rule of law at work here. Same ordinary laws for everyone

Sikongo District commissioner Charles Akende has been sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment for a 2016 assault charge.

It is said that Akende and his supporters clobbered rivals in Mooyo area of Nalolo Constituency.

But Bowman Lusambo who murdered Obed Kasongo has not been been arrested.

Watchdog
Watchdog

