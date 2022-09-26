Diplomatic Tourism attaches appointed

On the 23rd of September 2022, I had an opportunity to welcome and congratulate the newly appointed Tourism Attaches in Eleven (10) Missions abroad.

The strategic approach to the placement of Tourism Attaches is meant to unlock economic benefit and growth prospects for the tourism sector abroad.

Among the key result areas (KRA) shared and agreed with the new attaches include but not limited to;

1. Fostering statetgic partnerships to promote Zambia as a preferred destination

2. Increased international arrivals from target key source markets

3. Create marketing platform for both FIT, MICE and Investment in tourism

4. Facilitate Tourism Investment promotions

5. Facilitate (negotiate) private sector linkage with local zambian entrepreneurs

6. Facilitate institutional and capacity building for Local tourism businesses.

The appointed Tourism Attaches are as follows;

1. Ms. Twaambo Himonde Muzyamba – Paris, France

2. Ms. Angela Chimpinde – Washington DC, USA.

3. Ms. Jocelyn Mutinta – Berlin, Germany.

4. Mr. Eugene Mapuwo – Tel Aviv, Isreal.

5. Mr. Bright Musesa – Ankara, Turkey.

6. Ms. Jessie Mwala Simukoko – Cairo, Egypt.

7. Ms. Doris Shupikile Kofi – London, UK.

8. Mr. Zondi Chilembo – Seoul, South Korea.

9. Mr. Mundandamo Kaweza – Tokyo, Japan.

10. Ms. Twaambo Chisamba – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

You are expected to deliver for Government and the Ministry. The Government wants tourism to contribute to the economy and job creation for the Zambians and you have a bigger contribution to make towards that.

Please remember that you are deployed to market the country in the countries you have been selected to serve and the Ministry will have a role to monitor your activities abroad.

All the best as you serve.

Rodney M. Sikumba, MP

Minister Of Tourism 🇿🇲