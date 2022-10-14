Court directs police to continue investigating Atlas Mara for theft of $ 3.8m

The Lusaka High Court has refused to grant an application for Leave to commence Judicial Review by Atlas Mara which sought to stop the Zambia Police from investigating a theft case in which the Bank is believed to have stolen about US 3.8 million dollars belonging to Zambia’s business mogul Rajan Mahtani.

Delivering a Ruling yesterday, High Court Judge Sharon Newa said that the Police need to continue investigating Atlas Mara over the theft case, and if found wanting, arrests and prosecution through the courts of law will have to follow against the Bank and its officers implicated in the theft scandal. She further said that the Bank cannot rely on Judicial Review to shield it from being investigated for theft as the Police have the mandate by law to investigate criminal conduct by anyone in Zambia, including the Bank.

ATLAS MARA IN $3.8 MILLION DOLLARS THEFT SCANDAL

Atlas Mara, a bank in Zambia owned by the Atlas Mara Group belonging to Bob Diamond is facing investigations for Theft involving about US Dollars 3.8 Million. According to documents filed in court, Atlas Mara has applied to court seeking judicial review to stop the Police from investigating the theft complaint as its employees who have information about the criminal conduct complained of may bring evidence that would implicate the Bank. And the High Court has refused to grant Atlas Mara an ex parte stay to stop the investigations, and has since set Monday, 12th September 2022 for inter parte hearing as the Attorney General has opposed the application by the Bank.

According to the court documents, the money the Bank is said to have stolen belongs to Dr. Rajan Mahtani, a Zambian business tycoon. Atlas Mara collected money on behalf of Dr. Mahtani from Lamasat International, but only transferred part of the amount to him claiming that that was all they had collected for him, hence the Bank being reported to the Police for theft by Agent.

By Joel Ngo

Atlas Mara is in the process of being sold to Access Bank, 6 years after Bob Diamond who had bought Finance Bank Zambia Limited from Rajan Mahtani merged it with Banc ABC to form Atlas Mara Zambia. Bob Diamond has since decided to stop his banking business in Africa, and Zambia is one of the casualties.

Bob Diamond became famous for the wrong reasons in 2012, when a pattern of deception extending over a period of years at Barclays during his tenure as “Barclays’ brash and fabulously wealthy CEO” was unearthed. This saw Barclays PLC receive a $450 million fine for seeking to rig LIBOR, a benchmark interest rate used to value trillions of dollars of investments. A flouting of the law to profit at the expense of others on three different continents was on a belief that the rules did not apply to them. In July 2016, 4 former Barclays bankers were sentenced up to 6 and half years in prison for the Libor scandal. In sentencing the former employees, Judge Anthony Leonard told Southwark Crown Court that, “What this case has shown is the absence of integrity that ought to characterise banking.”