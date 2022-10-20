Court Appeal okays Kabushi, Kwacha by-election

The ConCourt has just ruled that the proceedings in the High Court granting a stay of the elections in Kabushi and Kwacha are a nullity as the 21 days period within which to challenge eligibility of candidates has lapsed. They have equally ruled that the proceedings in the Court of Appeal are equally a nullity. The elections will now go ahead minus any hindrance as planned
