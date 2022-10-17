Constitutional Court says no fresh nominations in Kabushi, Kwacha

It’s over for Lusambo and Malanji: no fresh nominations

The Constitutional Court has ruled that there will be no fresh nominations in the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections as the High Court had stayed the elections.

Court said there was no breach by ECZ not to call for fresh nominations.

This was because there was a High Court order staying the elections.

The Concourt has also declined to order ECZ to order fresh nominations.

The Concourt has also declined to grant orders sought by the PF regarding the filing of nominations.

The is the case in which Green Party President, Peter Sinkamba and Busy body Isaac Mwanza petitioned the Constitution Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to call for fresh nominations following the resignation of independent candidates in Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections.

On 12th and 13th September 2022, Alfred Yombo and Lawrence Kasonde tendered their resignations in writing as candidates for Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections.