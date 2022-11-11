Naturally, first, sports fans create an account on the site. For them, painting is available for more than 30 sports. If the user wants to try his hand at gambling, including video slots, roulette and poker, then he should not have any problems with this. Code promo Betwinner actively cooperates with more than 20 providers. Among them are such brands as Rival, Genii, Betsoft, etc. The catalog of gaming programs continues to increase every day, and the total number of games is close to 1000.

Despite the fact that the company operates on the betting market of India, apart from the corresponding version of the official website, nothing is said about this. Therefore, it will be quite difficult for a player who takes a clear position regarding the war on the territory of our country to interact with a platform that ignores this point.

Promotion Information

Absolutely every user will not refuse the opportunity to make the first bets without risk. Betwinner gives this opportunity to its customers, because it understands that the bonus program is one of the tools to attract the target audience. Now, both deposit and no deposit promotions are available to players. They are suitable for beginners and experienced users. The most popular offers include:

Welcome bonus for sports betting. Any newcomer who has recently created an account on the company’s website can receive up to 100% of the first deposit, but not more than 100 EUR. In order to wager it, the user needs to collect an accumulator of at least 3 events, the odds of each must exceed 1.40. The bonus is considered to be successfully wagered if all the outcomes are correctly guessed, and the end date of the last match comes earlier than the start of offer validity period. Welcome bonus for online casino. In addition to the promotion for sports betting fans, there is also an offer for the online casino section. The maximum bonus amount is 1500 EUR and 150 free spins. It is necessary to win back the received funds with x35 wagering within 7 days from the moment the bonus is activated. Cashback for active users. If a Betwinner customer bets on sports every day, he will be able to receive 3% cashback every week. Consequently, the probability of a complete drain of the bank is reduced to a minimum. 500 promo points daily. Each user who bets on a certain day of the week can expect to receive so-called promo points as a result of the daily bet. Subsequently, they can be exchanged for free bets and other offers.

In general, the variety of bonuses and promotions is quite good. They allow players to place risk-free bets on a regular basis.

Sports betting

Despite the fact that content related to online casinos is available on the official website of the Betwinner bookmaker, the main focus of its activities is on the sports line. In order for the India user to be able to find matches of local championships in the shortest possible time, he needs to select the “bet on your own” option.

After that, the system will publish a list of available events. Pleasantly surprised and painting. On the pages with the most popular matches, you can find more than 300-400 outcomes for each specific event. Naturally, for such exotic sports as darts or billiards, the number of outcomes is somewhat less. Today, a Betwinner client can bet on:

victory of one of the teams, or a draw; total, that is, the number of goals, points, etc.; on the handicap, or the difference in the score; to the correct account.

There are three types of bets available to the player. Ordinary is a bet, where in the end there is only one event. The coefficient is a coupon of two or more matches, where the coefficient of each is multiplied. Insurance is a backed bet. Now, a player can bet not only on sports. Betwinner offers to seriously consider political or social analytics, up to bets on the exchange rate of major currencies.

The online casino section of the bookmaker is quite good, despite the fact that such well-known providers as Microgaming, NetEnt and Play`n Go are not here. The number of video slots reaches 1000, and the average RTP is 95%.

This means that from every 100 hryvnias that were bet by customers on the spins of the reels, the company will receive, on average, five percent. In general, this is an adequate indicator that can be compared with the average in the gambling industry.

FAQ

Can I watch the match of my favorite team live on the official Betwinner website?

Yes, the betting company has added the corresponding functionality. Therefore, registered users who have an amount of at least the minimum bet on their account can watch the available broadcasts without any problems.

Does the company conduct legal activities?

Yes, Betwinner received a license on the island of Curacao almost immediately after the launch of the official website. As a result, the betting platform operates in accordance with the Laws of this territory.

What is the margin level of Betwinner?

Unfortunately, like most large bookmakers, this project has a significant drawback associated with odds. For equivalent events, they are equal to 1.89. This directly suggests that the site system has a significant nominal advantage. For many little-known competitions, the margin can be as high as 10%.