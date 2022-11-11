Menu
Chitotela’s immunity lifted

By: Watchdog

Date:

CHITOTELA’S IMMUNITY LIFTED

The Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court in Lusaka has set aside the Ruling of Magistrate BWALYA which discharged former Tourism Minister RONALD CHITOTELA.
The decision is on the basis that the Anti-Corruption Commission had made an undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against Mr. CHITOTELA by way of a purported Settlement Agreement.
The High Court reasoned that the Defense misconstrued the meaning of Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act as the said section does not apply where criminal proceedings had already been instituted.
The judgment was a unanimous decision of a panel of three judges comprising Justices MUSONA, WANJELANI and ZULU.
In delivering the Judgement on behalf of the panel, Honourable Justice MUSONA said the undertaking in question through the purported Settlement Agreement was futile as criminal proceedings against MR. CHITOTELA had already been instituted.
The Court has referred the matter back to the Subordinate Court to commence fresh criminal proceedings against Mr. CHITOTELA but before a different Magistrate.
In this matter the Commission arrested Mr. CHITOTELA in 2019 on nine counts of concealment of property and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
This is contained in a statement issued  by ACC Head – Corporate Communication TIMOTHY MOONO.

Previous articleFaz shortlists 11 for Zambia National team coach
Watchdog
Watchdog

