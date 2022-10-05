Menu
Chitalu Chilufya arrested together with his former PS

By: Watchdog

Date:

Former Health Minister CHITALU CHILUFYA has been arrested by the Anti-corruption Commission -ACC- on allegations of corruption involving over 17- million dollars.

Dr .CHILUFYA has been arrested together with former Ministry of Health Secretary MULALELO KAKULUBELWA and three directors of Honeybee Pharmacy.

The three Honey Bee Pharmacy Directors are ZAKIR MOTALA, IMRAN LUNAT and ABDURRAUF MOTALA.

ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer TIMOTHY MOONO says Dr .CHILUFYA and his co-accused have been jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the State.

Mr. MOONO says Dr. CHILUFYA and his co-accused have however been released on police bond and are scheduled to appear in court soon.

He says details of the matter are that between January 2019 and January 2021, the suspects and other persons unknown allegedly conspired to defraud government in the manner Honeybee Pharmacy participated in the tender to supply and deliver 50 thousand Healt
Centre Kits.

Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract for supply and delivery of 22-thousand 5-hundred Health Centre Kits valued at 17 million 9-hundred and 58-thousand 1-hundred and 50 dollars.

Watchdog
Watchdog

