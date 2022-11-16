Chilufya Tayali charged with sedition

CHILUFYA TAYALI RELEASED ON POLICE BOND AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH SEDITIOUS PRACTICES

Police confirm in a statement below.

16th November, 2022 – Police have today the 16th November ,2022 formally Charged and Arrested Mr Chilufya Tayali for two offences of:

1. Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 57 Sub Section A as read with Section 60 Sub Section B of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and

2. Harassment utilising means of electronic communication Contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No.2 of 2021.

The suspect has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON