BoZ injects $1.3bn to cushion Kwacha

TO ENSURE stability and moderate the effects of the depreciation of Kwacha, Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has provided US$1.3 billion to the financial market this year, says deputy governor Francis Chipimo.

Dr Chipimo has dismissed assertions that the decline in the rate of inflation is artificial, saying the development is a result of stability in the foreign exchange