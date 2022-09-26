Catholics walk out of Bishop’s hate speech sermon

Catholics walk out of Archbishop Alick Banda’s evil sermons

By David Tembo.

There are several independent reports of walkouts by Catholic Faithfuls around the Lusaka Archdiocese after a statement was read in all congregations, in which PF cadre and Archbishop Alick Banda throws tantrums against President Hakainde Hichilema, in whom he accuses of abetting homosexuality and tribalism.

The Pastoral letter entitled “a call to action – against offensive tendencies” accuses President Hichilema of nepotism, corruption and tolerating homosexuality in the country. Most parishioners feel the letter was unfairly targeting President Hichilema over allegations that were unproven, superfluous and hateful in nature. They regretted that the Bishop was using a Catholic platform to politicise and denounce the President over matters that he had not even sought audience with, with the Head of State.

“Most if not all of these allegations are unbelievably untrue and are based on unproven stuff. They display some pathological hatred by a Christian to a man he should simply seek audience to verify matters with”, stated a parishioner from Mary Immaculate Parish along Leopards Hills Road.

Another Catholic William Chilufya tweeted, “sad entire #ArchibishopofLusaka#AlickBanda makes Priests read a letter on homosexuals in church based on ignorance and hatred for HH. I feel ashamed as a Catholic!”

Archbishop Banda has joined Emmanuel Mwamba, Sean Tembo, Tutwa Ngulube and other top PF officials in championing the anti homosexual agenda to discredit President Hakainde Hichilema.

Meanwhile the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) appear to have distanced themselves from Archbishop Alick Banda’s attacks against homosexuals and warned that criminalising and condemning them would drive them away from where they are wanted most; Christ and His Church. The Bishops voiced their concerns in a meeting with Vice President Mutale on Friday 23rd September 2022.

“Although the Church does not accept homosexual tendencies, homosexuals are not criminals and they must therefore not be criminalised. They are still human beings even though we do not accept their tendencies”, stated ZCCB Secretary General Father Francis Mukosa.