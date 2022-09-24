Menu
Bowman Lusambo broke

By: Watchdog

According to people close to him, his lawyers have finished his money.

Lusambo has been making numerous, frivolous Court applications relating to his nullified Kabushi Parliamentary seat.

He also has a good number of ongoing criminal cases.

Each time he makes any application whether he wins or loses, his lawyers mint around 50 pin. He has no stable income at the time. All the deals that his tutembas have been doing with government have been cut. Most of his mansions are restricted as they are being investigated. This means he can’t collect rent. Right now he is just spending on lawyers but not earning any meaningful income. But due to his humble education, he will spend whatever proceeds of crime he is remaining as long as they tell him ‘ulimwaume iwe’.

According to people close to him, he is unhappy with his lawyers whom he accuses of taking all his money. He is said to be in huge debt already.

But his lawyers lie to him that he is fighting a good cause as a member of the opposition but they will never represent him for free even for one hour .

