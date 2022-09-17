Menu
Search
Subscribe
Main News

Appeal courts halts proceedings in no Malanji, Lusambo case

By: Watchdog

Date:

COURT OF APPEAL STOPS HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS TO DELIVER JUDGEMENT ON MALANJI/LUSAMBO CASE

The court of appeal has halted proceedings before the Lusaka high court were Former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo and his counterpart Former Kwacha Member of Parlaiment Joseph Malanji have petitioned the Electoral commission of Zambia.

According to an ex-parte order dated the 16th of September 2022, the court has ordered the immediate stay of the proceedings in which the duo are challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to reject their nomination papers on the 25th of August 2022.

The court has since set the 22nd of September 2022 for inter-parte hearing at 14hrs.

The attorney general and electoral commission of Zambia have cited Mr.Malanji and Lusambo has the respondents respectively.

Earlier, The Lusaka high court had reserved judgment to the 20th of September 2022 in the case the two have asked it to declare that they are eligible to re-contest in the by-elections in the respective Constituencies and that the court also orders ECZ hold fresh nominations to enable them participate.

As it stand, judgment will not take place on the 20th of this month, till the court of appeal determines the matter brought before it.

Previous articleZambia now global model of good governance – USA
Next articleEconomists, experts say Zambia’s debt should be cancelled
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Hichilema heads to New York

Watchdog -
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to travel to New...

Economists, experts say Zambia’s debt should be cancelled

Watchdog -
BlackRock, bondholders must cancel Zambia debt, economists and experts...

Zambia now global model of good governance – USA

Watchdog -
The United States government says Zambia is now a...

No journalist has been detained

Watchdog -
*NO JOURNALIST WAS DETAINED IN POLICE CUSTODY AT KABWATA...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

President Hichilema heads to New York

Main News 1
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to travel to New...

Economists, experts say Zambia’s debt should be cancelled

Main News 0
BlackRock, bondholders must cancel Zambia debt, economists and experts...

Zambia now global model of good governance – USA

Main News 1
The United States government says Zambia is now a...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.