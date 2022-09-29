All You Need To Know About Free Bets And the Apps that Offer Them

Do you want to know what free bets fully entails? if you should accept free bets? And the betting apps that give free bets to users? Let’s show you!

Which Betting App Gives Free Bets?

Free bets are a type of bonus sportsbooks give users, both new and old – but mostly new users, to keep them betting on their betting app or website. It is a means to retain customers, reward them and keep them playing or stacking wagers on casino games. Players also love it because it means they are risking nothing to potentially win significant profits.

How Does Free Bets Bonus Work?

Arguably, the most common type of free bet offered by sportsbooks is the no-risk free bet. When you play online by SA betting apps, and the casino gives you a free bet bonus, what they intend is that you play and win at no risk. But in the real sense of it, are free bets really risk-free? That depends on the bonus wagering requirement and the casino you choose to play with.

Some sportsbooks would require that you deposit first as surety that you would continue playing bets on their sites after winning, but some do not. Once you play with the amount given as free bets, you can wager on games knowing that the outcome, if it is a loss, does not have a negative effect on your bankroll.

Which Betting Apps and Websites Give Free Bets to Users?

Choosing betting sites to play in requires checking out their payout rates, the bonus they offer, and customer reviews. Do you wish to play online by SA betting apps? Here are 5 South African betting apps that offer free bets.

World Sports Betting

World Sports Betting is owned by World Sports Betting PTY (Ltd) and has been in operation for about two decades. With two decades of serving customers, World Sports Betting is loud on rewarding people who play on their sites, especially new users.

This site offers Free bets as a form of a welcome bonus package. It is specifically rated high on the availability of bonus offers to users as well as the quick payout service of wins. Although they give out about R50 in free bets, it is not made available to players until they have emailed World Sports Betting and passed the security check they carry out.

Supabets

Supabet hasn’t been around for so long – maybe under a decade. What keeps Supabets afloat and above some other betting apps that have existed longer than it has is the emphasis on betting bonuses. Players love betting bonuses, as they should. Amongst the list of betting bonuses offered, we have free bets.

As a newly registered user, you get R50 in free bets without having to deposit R1. Upon first deposit, Supabets also offers 200% up to R1000 in bet credits. More so, Supabets has a wider range of games and selections to pick from.

Sunbet

Sunbet comes from the famed Sun International Group. Ever since 2010, it has served the greater good of sports betting. If you are looking for sophisticated websites to play on, Sunbet will match your expectation with its elegant layout and user-friendly interface. What’s the bonus structure like?

Sunbet does not just offer free bets to users upon account creation. It offers this bet bonus over time as long as you continually deposit and play bets on the website. But here is what most people do not quickly find out about Sunbet’s free bet bonuses. Cash-out is impossible for every free bet bonus received until you have met the 3x turnover requirement at odds of 1.5 or greater on both the bonus amount and the initial deposit. On a deposit of R1000 and receiving R1000 in free bets, you would have to make at least R6000 bets to be eligible to withdraw the money.

Hollywoodbets

In 2019, a ranking of best-betting sites in South Africa placed Hollywoodbets at 8th of 50 sites. The reputation is solid, and the authenticity is standard. However, it makes it to this list because it offers free bets to its customers.

Hollywood free bet bonus comes at R25. Additionally, if horse racing is a priority for you, this is one of the best sites to play.

Betway

Since 2018, Betway has been a force to reckon with, and one of the ways in which they get on the good books of bet players is through mouth-watering bonuses. And of course, they offer free bets too.

Betway’s free bets come upon registration as an inclusion in the welcome package. The free bet bonus is 100% of the initial deposit upon registration. However, this is only extendable to R1000 per free bet.

Is It Advisable to Use Free Bets or No-Risk Bet Bonuses?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. It depends on the player’s interest and the bookie being used. Most sportsbooks give out a free bet bonus with a clause attached. Before accepting and playing with free bets, players need to pay attention to the wagering requirement, the time limit, and the minimum odds requirement, as this would determine how fast you can cash out your wins. But through it all, using a free bet bonus means you do not have to worry about losing real-time money. So, playing using free bets or no-risk bonuses might not be a bad idea. What’s the risk? Zero!